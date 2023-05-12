MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 15,534 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $264.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

