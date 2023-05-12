Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 5700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

