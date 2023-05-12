Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $308.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

