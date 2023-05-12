Morgan Stanley Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $586.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $452.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in ServiceNow by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $3,137,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.