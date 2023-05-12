Morgan Stanley Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $586.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.47.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NOW stock opened at $452.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in ServiceNow by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $3,137,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
