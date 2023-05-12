Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

