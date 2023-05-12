Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.25

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 520287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

Mothercare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.31.

Insider Transactions at Mothercare

In other news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte acquired 568,582 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £51,172.38 ($64,570.83). 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

