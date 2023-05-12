Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $232.66 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.21 and a 200-day moving average of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

