Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UI. StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

