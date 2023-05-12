Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $199.50 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

