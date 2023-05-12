Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,228 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
PATH stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
