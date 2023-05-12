Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

Datadog stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -320.93 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,260.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,662 shares of company stock valued at $53,850,300 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

