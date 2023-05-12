Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

