Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,647 shares of company stock worth $65,688,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,837.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,587.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,036.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

