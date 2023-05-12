Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

