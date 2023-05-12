Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

MWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of MWA opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

