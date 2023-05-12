Multichain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.57 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Multichain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $143.57 million and $2.01 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $7.82 or 0.00029810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

