Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in April

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the April 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRAAY opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.81. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

