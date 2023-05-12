Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.52

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.52 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 90041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $856.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

