National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$39.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.89. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

