National Bankshares Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$14.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$10.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$207.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.3684211 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.