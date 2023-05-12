National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.73 on June 1st

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363. National Bankshares has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

Insider Activity at National Bankshares

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mildred R. Johnson acquired 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,539 shares of company stock valued at $226,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

