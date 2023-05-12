National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

FIZZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 102,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,118. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in National Beverage by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

