National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-$4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.37-$4.42 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

