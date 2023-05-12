National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 368,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,400. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. Analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in National Vision by 15.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

