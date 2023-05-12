Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.07. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 86,624 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

