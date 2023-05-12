Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.07. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 86,624 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
