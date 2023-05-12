Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 11.0 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.