Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,197. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 19.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navient by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Navient by 46.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 261,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,493 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

