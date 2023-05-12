Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Down 7.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.75. 89,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 85,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.30). Neo Performance Materials had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.8478702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

