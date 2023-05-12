NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.27.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,753,000 after purchasing an additional 187,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 116,802 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.