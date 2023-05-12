Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.61 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $125.80 million and $4.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,441.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00300294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00574092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00432255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,259,564,659 coins and its circulating supply is 40,695,838,528 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.