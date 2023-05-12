NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NetEase Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NetEase by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 453,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in NetEase by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

