Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Timothy M. Haley Sells 7,147 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $344.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.86 and its 200-day moving average is $317.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

