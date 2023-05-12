Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 321.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $344.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.86 and a 200-day moving average of $317.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

