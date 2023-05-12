NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.6 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

