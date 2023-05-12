Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 569,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,439. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

