New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.
New York Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 10,575,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,079,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
