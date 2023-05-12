New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 10,575,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,079,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

