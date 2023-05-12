New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Price Down 7%

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.45. 994,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 959,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

New York Times Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 16,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after acquiring an additional 947,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

