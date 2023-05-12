News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, RTT News reports. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.31.
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
