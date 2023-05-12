NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEXON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

NEXON Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

