Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.
NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.
Nextracker Stock Performance
NXT opened at $35.43 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
