Ngaire Woods Buys 500 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($62.09) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,047.32).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ngaire Woods acquired 410 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,338 ($67.36) per share, for a total transaction of £21,885.80 ($27,616.15).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,877 ($61.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($80.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,578.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,716.17%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($73.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($64.48) to GBX 5,250 ($66.25) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 5,000 ($63.09) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.09) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,134.62 ($77.41).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

