Ngaire Woods Buys 500 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($62.09) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,047.32).
Ngaire Woods also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Ngaire Woods acquired 410 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,338 ($67.36) per share, for a total transaction of £21,885.80 ($27,616.15).
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,877 ($61.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($80.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,578.68.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($73.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($64.48) to GBX 5,250 ($66.25) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 5,000 ($63.09) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.09) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,134.62 ($77.41).
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
See Also
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.