NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

