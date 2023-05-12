Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.