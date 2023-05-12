Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 235 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,058.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,754.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,599.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

