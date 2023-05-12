Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $208.05 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.49 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

