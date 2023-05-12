Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

