Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $112.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

