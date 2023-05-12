Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $501.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

