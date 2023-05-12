Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $645,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $232.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average of $255.84. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.