Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 189,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

